What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ulta (ULTA) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty (ULTA) will report quarterly earnings of $4.96 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.47 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ulta metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' should arrive at 3.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total' of 1,370. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,343.

The consensus estimate for 'Total gross square footage' stands at 14,390.59 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,074.33 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores opened - Total' will reach 8. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Stores at Beginning of the Period' reaching 1,362. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,325 in the same quarter last year.



Ulta shares have witnessed a change of +9.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ULTA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

