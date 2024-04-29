What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About U.S. Steel (X) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that United States Steel (X) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.22 billion, declining 5.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain U.S. Steel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Mini Mill' of $698.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Flat-rolled' stands at $2.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- USSE' reaching $834.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Tubular' will reach $278.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -45% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Total' at 3,817.45 Mmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,951 Mmt.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled' should come in at 2,122.23 Mmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,278 Mmt in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe' will likely reach 951.68 Mmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 883 Mmt in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular' will reach 121.00 Mmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 131 Mmt in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular' to reach $2,238.77. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,757 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill' should arrive at $1,004.92. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $794 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled' will reach $1,065.95. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,012.

Analysts expect 'Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE' to come in at $816.58. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $909 in the same quarter of the previous year.



U.S. Steel shares have witnessed a change of -8.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), X is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

