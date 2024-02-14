What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Tri Pointe (TPH) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, indicating a decline of 43.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.18 billion, representing a decrease of 21.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tri Pointe metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue' stands at $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -22.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'New homes delivered' to reach 1,712. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,016 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net new home orders' reaching 1,056. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 444 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Selling communities at end of period' of 159. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 136.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average sales price in backlog' should arrive at $743.64. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $791 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average sales price of homes delivered' will reach $677.30. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $746 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Backlog (estimated dollar value)' will reach $1.78 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.16 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog (homes)' will likely reach 2,399. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,472.

Analysts expect 'Income before income taxes- Financial services' to come in at $7.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.50 million.



Over the past month, Tri Pointe shares have recorded returns of +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH)

