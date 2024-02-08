What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About TransUnion (TRU) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, TransUnion (TRU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, reflecting a decline of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $926.74 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransUnion metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Consumer Interactive' will reach $140.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' to come in at $597.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International' to reach $208.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services' reaching $296.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $22.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' will reach $56.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals' will reach $301.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' at $35.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' will likely reach $29.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' of $48.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' stands at $15.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Consumer Interactive' should come in at $67.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $72.30 million in the same quarter last year.



TransUnion shares have witnessed a change of +2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

