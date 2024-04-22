What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Tradeweb (TW) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Tradeweb Markets (TW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 31.5%. Revenues are expected to be $406.08 million, up 23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tradeweb metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Asset Class- Other' will reach $6.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Fixed' reaching $59.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Variable' of $102.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Asset Class- Equities- Variable' should arrive at $25.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Variable' will reach $12.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22%.

Analysts forecast 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' to reach $15.46. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.64 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit' will likely reach $48.77. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.75.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' should come in at $1,900.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,365 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' at $562.41 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $442 billion.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' to come in at $25.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' stands at $1,268.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $871 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' will reach $33.60 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32 billion.



Tradeweb shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

