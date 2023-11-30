What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Toll Brothers (TOL) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Toll Brothers (TOL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.78 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 25.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Toll Brothers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Home Sales' will likely reach $2.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -23.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Land sales' should arrive at $39.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -69.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Closed/Delivered - Units' will reach 2,707. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,765.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Backlog - Units' at 6,672. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,098 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' should come in at $1,012.00. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $951.10.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net contracts - Units' of 2,084. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,186.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Backlog Price' stands at $1,067.12. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,095.80.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Selling Communities' to reach 375. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 348 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog - Value' will reach $7.02 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.87 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Margin- Home sales' reaching $734.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $963.04 million in the same quarter last year.



