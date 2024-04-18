What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Texas Instruments (TXN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 42.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.61 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Instruments metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $197.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' should arrive at $715.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Analog' reaching $2.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Analog' to reach $1.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.57 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Other' will likely reach -$106.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' should come in at $165.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $237 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Instruments here>>>



Shares of Texas Instruments have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TXN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.