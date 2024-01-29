What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Techne (TECH) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Techne (TECH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $277.48 million, increasing 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Techne metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Diagnostics and Genomics' will likely reach $74.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Protein Sciences' at $204.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Growth' should arrive at -0.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Growth - Diagnostics and Genomics' should come in at 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Techne shares have recorded returns of -5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TECH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

