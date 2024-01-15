What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About State Street Corporation (STT) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, State Street Corporation (STT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.94 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific State Street Corporation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $220.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $243.93 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 5.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio (Standard)' to reach 12.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under Management (AUM)' stands at $3,752.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,481 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio (Standard)' will reach 14.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.8%.

Analysts expect 'Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A)' to come in at $35,179.74 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $36,743 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $588.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $791 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total fee revenue' should come in at $2.36 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.36 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis' will reach $590.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $793 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Software and processing fees' reaching $238.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $216 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other fee revenue' will likely reach $36.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Management fees' of $464.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $457 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for State Street Corporation here>>>



Shares of State Street Corporation have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), STT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.