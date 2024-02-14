What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 128.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $377.89 million, declining 1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Select Water Solutions, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Chemical Technologies' reaching $75.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Water Services' should arrive at $241.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Water infrastructure' will reach $61.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit before D&A- Water Services' to reach $49.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.38 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit before D&A- Chemical Technologies' of $14.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit before D&A- Water infrastructure' will reach $26.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.28 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Select Water Solutions, Inc. here>>>



Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +3.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), WTTR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.