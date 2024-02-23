What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Salesforce.com (CRM) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Salesforce.com (CRM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. Revenues are expected to be $9.21 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Salesforce.com metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services and other' should come in at $626.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support' should arrive at $8.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Service' reaching $2.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce' to come in at $1.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Data' will likely reach $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Sales' to reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' of $6.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' at $923.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Full time equivalent headcount' stands at 72,839. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 79,390.



