What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About RPM International (RPM) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, RPM International (RPM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.83 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RPM International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales-Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $654.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales-Specialty Products Group/ SPG' at $188.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales-Consumer Segment' should arrive at $619.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales-Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' will likely reach $366.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment' will reach $101.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $94.21 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' should come in at $21.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.95 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT-Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' reaching $57.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.19 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT-Construction Products Group/ CPG' to come in at $93.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of RPM International have returned +8.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Currently, RPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

RPM International Inc. (RPM)

