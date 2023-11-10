What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About RMR Group (RMR) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that RMR Group (RMR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $236.35 million, exhibiting a decline of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some RMR Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Management services' will reach $44.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Reimbursable compensation and benefits' reaching $17.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other reimbursable expenses' will likely reach $172.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.



Shares of RMR Group have demonstrated returns of -4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RMR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

