What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Republic Services (RSG) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Republic Services (RSG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, indicating an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.88 billion, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Republic Services metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Environmental solutions' reaching $538.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Collection- Total' should come in at $2.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Collection- Small-container' to come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Collection- Large-container' of $750.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Collection- Other' should arrive at $16.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other- Other non-core' will reach $82.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Environmental solutions, net' will likely reach $435.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Transfer' at $430.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Landfill' will reach $739.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales' will reach $84.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Collection- Residential' stands at $713.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Average yield' to reach 5.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.5% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Republic Services have experienced a change of +0.3% in the past month compared to the -3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RSG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

