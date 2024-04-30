What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group (RGA) will report quarterly earnings of $4.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.54 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Reinsurance Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment income, net of related expenses/ Net investment income' of $920.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net premiums' should arrive at $3.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenues' reaching $87.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' will reach $37.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Asia Pacific' should come in at $123.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $119 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' at $88.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' will reach $171.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $227 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' to reach $6.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' will reach $73.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Traditional' stands at $16.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Financial Solutions' will likely reach $71.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' to come in at $79.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $122 million.



Over the past month, shares of Reinsurance Group have returned -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. Currently, RGA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

