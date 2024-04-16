What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Regions Financial (RF) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Regions Financial (RF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting a decline of 25.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.75 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Regions Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 59.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest margin (FTE)' should arrive at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' at $136.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $137.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-performing assets' should come in at $817.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $570 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale' will reach $789.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $555 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to come in at 11.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 13.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Leverage Ratio' stands at 9.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $571.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $534 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $1.18 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.42 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis' will likely reach $1.19 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.43 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wealth management income' reaching $120.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112 million.



Shares of Regions Financial have demonstrated returns of +0.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

