What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Red Robin (RRGB) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Red Robin (RRGB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.41 per share, reflecting a decline of 264% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $397.08 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 37.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Red Robin metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Franchise and other revenues' to come in at $10.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Restaurant revenue' should arrive at $386.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Total' should come in at 507. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 511.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable restaurant revenue - YoY change' will reach -5.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of restaurants - Franchised' at 92. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned' reaching 415. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 415 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Red Robin have returned +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. Currently, RRGB carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

