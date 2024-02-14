What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Public Storage (PSA) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Public Storage (PSA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.15 per share, indicating a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.14 billion, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Public Storage metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' to come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' should come in at $64.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $241.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $226.54 million.



Shares of Public Storage have experienced a change of -6.2% in the past month compared to the +3.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

