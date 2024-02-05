What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Philip Morris (PM) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris (PM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $8.96 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Philip Morris metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare' of $70.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Total combustible Tobacco' will reach $5.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Total Smoke-free excl. W&H' will reach $3.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA' stands at $2.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +191.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Geography- Europe' should come in at $3.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Geography- Americas' will reach $558.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF' should arrive at $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units' at 35.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32.02 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shipment Volume - Europe - Cigarette' will likely reach 38.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35.43 billion.

Analysts expect 'Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Europe' to come in at 53.25 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.81 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco Units Volume - Americas' to reach 18.38 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Total Cigarettes and HTUs' reaching 188.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 186.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Philip Morris have returned -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, PM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

