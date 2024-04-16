What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Park National (PRK) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Park National (PRK) to post quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8%. Revenues are expected to be $118.29 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Park National metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency ratio' to reach 66.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $24.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.39 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $93.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $92.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Park National here>>>



Park National shares have witnessed a change of -1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Park National Corporation (PRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.