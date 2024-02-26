What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Papa John's (PZZA) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John's (PZZA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. Revenues are expected to be $578.92 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Papa John's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees' of $39.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurants' will likely reach $193.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $68.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- International revenues' should come in at $43.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +34.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- North America commissary revenues' to reach $234.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Restaurants - System-wide' at 5,938. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,706 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Restaurants Opened - Total North America' reaching 33. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Restaurants Opened - International' will reach 121. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 117 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Restaurants Opened - Franchised North America' will reach 29. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.



Shares of Papa John's have demonstrated returns of -6.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PZZA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

