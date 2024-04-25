What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Paccar (PCAR) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Paccar (PCAR) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.08 billion, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Paccar metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' should arrive at $1.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' will reach $6.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Other' should come in at $12.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' will likely reach $475.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Truck deliveries - Total' will reach 47,881. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51,100.

The consensus estimate for 'Truck deliveries - Other' stands at 7,660. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,700.

Analysts predict that the 'Truck deliveries - Europe' will reach 15,093. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,400.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' reaching 25,127. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26,000.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' of $130.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $148.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Pretax Profit- Parts' to come in at $451.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $438.60 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pretax Profit- Truck' to reach $914.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $894.30 million in the same quarter last year.



