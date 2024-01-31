What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, indicating a decline of 8.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2 billion, representing a decrease of 4.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ON Semiconductor Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Market- Automotive' will likely reach $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Market- Industrial' should come in at $561.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Market- Others' stands at $340.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -39.5% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for ON Semiconductor Corp. here>>>



Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have experienced a change of -10.9% in the past month compared to the +3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

