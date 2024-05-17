What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nvidia (NVDA) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 406.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $24.27 billion, increasing 237.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nvidia metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should come in at $2.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' to come in at $492.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +67%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Automotive' of $299.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- OEM and Other' stands at $92.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Data Center' at $20.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of +382.8% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nvidia here>>>



Shares of Nvidia have demonstrated returns of +11.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NVDA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

