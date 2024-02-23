What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nutanix (NTNX) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix (NTNX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 141.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $551.82 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nutanix metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Subscription revenue' reaching $515.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Non-portable software revenue' will reach $9.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of Revenue- Professional services revenue' should come in at $24.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Disaggregation of billings - Professional services billings' will reach $26.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.63 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Disaggregation of billings - Subscription billings' will reach $573.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $494.36 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Billings' to reach $635.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $529.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Disaggregation of billings - Non-portable software billings' should arrive at $8.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.88 million.



Nutanix shares have witnessed a change of +6.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTNX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

