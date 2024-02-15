What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nordson (NDSN) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nordson (NDSN) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $630.2 million, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nordson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' will likely reach $341.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' to reach $131.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -56% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' should come in at $22.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.35 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' should arrive at $110.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $102.32 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nordson here>>>



Nordson shares have witnessed a change of +5.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NDSN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.