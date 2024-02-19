What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nice (NICE) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nice (NICE) will report quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $615.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nice metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' should arrive at $429.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' of $154.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' to reach $31.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -35.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Nice have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NICE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

