What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About News Corp. (NWSA) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that News Corp. (NWSA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 42.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.58 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific News Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenuesby Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones' reaching $574.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing' at $525.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media' will reach $579.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Subscription Video Services' should come in at $475.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services' will likely reach $408.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Dow Jones' to reach $143.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $139 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- News Media' will reach $48.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services' to come in at $134.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Book Publishing' stands at $63.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EBITDA- Subscription Video Services' of $82.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for News Corp. here>>>



Over the past month, shares of News Corp. have returned +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, NWSA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

