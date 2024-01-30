What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Navient (NAVI) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Navient (NAVI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $210.76 million, down 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Navient metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asset recovery and business processing revenue' should come in at $86.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Servicing revenue' should arrive at $15.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Other income' will reach $5.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (loss)- Federal Education Loans' to reach $110.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $115 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-interest income (loss) / Total other income- Other' will reach $1.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-interest income (loss) / Total other income- Consumer Lending' of $3.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-interest income (loss) / Total other income- Business Processing' at $83.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Non-interest income (loss) / Total other income- Federal Education Loans' reaching $18.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non Interest Income / Total other income' will likely reach $113.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $109 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $209.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $223 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income (loss)- Consumer Lending' will reach $128.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $147 million.



Shares of Navient have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NAVI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Navient Corporation (NAVI)

