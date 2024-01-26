What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Nasdaq (NDAQ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.06 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nasdaq metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading' will likely reach 11.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.2 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading' will reach 16.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' will reach 40.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 39.3 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' will reach 31.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.9%.



Over the past month, shares of Nasdaq have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, NDAQ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.