What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Mosaic (MOS) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Mosaic (MOS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, reflecting a decline of 52.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.01 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Mosaic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Phosphates' of $986.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes' should arrive at $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Corporate and Other' to come in at $4.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -96.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Potash' will likely reach $660.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -41.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' at 1,669.00 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,571 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' to reach 2,500.53 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,863 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' reaching 2,431.48 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,472 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock' will reach 74.25 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 78 $/Ton.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur' will reach 152.02 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 348 $/Ton.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia' should come in at 271.22 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 653 $/Ton.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination)' will reach $565.20. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $794.

The consensus estimate for 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Performance products' stands at 717.80 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 640 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.



Mosaic shares have witnessed a change of -6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MOS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

