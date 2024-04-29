What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Moody's (MCO) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Moody's (MCO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share, indicating an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.73 billion, representing an increase of 17.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Moody's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics' will reach $806.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services' will reach $874.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Relationship' reaching $312.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Transaction' will likely reach $605.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Moody's investor services' to come in at $913.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics' should arrive at $809.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance' of $138.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Financial institutions' to reach $151.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Structured finance' will reach $121.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Corporate finance' should come in at $454.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- MIS Other' stands at $7.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating income / (loss)- Moody's Analytics' at $240.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $214 million.



Over the past month, shares of Moody's have returned -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, MCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

