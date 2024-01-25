What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez (MDLZ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Mondelez metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- North America' of $2.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $3.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- AMEA' should come in at $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' to come in at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- AMEA- Non-GAAP' will reach $224.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $205 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Europe- Non-GAAP' to reach $649.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $653 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- North America- Non-GAAP' reaching $494.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $493 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' stands at $140.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $108 million.



Over the past month, Mondelez shares have recorded returns of +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDLZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

