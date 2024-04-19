What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Meta Platforms (META) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Meta Platforms (META) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.32 per share, indicating an increase of 63.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $36.25 billion, representing an increase of 26.6% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Meta Platforms metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Reality Labs' will likely reach $525.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +55.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA)' should come in at $35.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Advertising' will reach $35.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other' will reach $277.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +35.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Advertising Revenue- US & Canada' to come in at $16.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +26.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Advertising Revenue- Asia-Pacific' will reach $7.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World' stands at $4.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Advertising Revenue- Europe' at $8.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +30.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly active users (MAUs) - Worldwide' reaching 3,086.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,989 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Worldwide' should arrive at 2,129.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,037 million.

Analysts forecast 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' to reach 310.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 307 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Rest of World' of 689.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 657 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Meta Platforms here>>>



Shares of Meta Platforms have experienced a change of -1.2% in the past month compared to the -2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), META is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.