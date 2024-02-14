What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Medtronic (MDT) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Medtronic (MDT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.95 billion, increasing 2.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Medtronic metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes' will reach $598.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience' to come in at $2.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular' will reach $2.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical' to reach $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Medical Surgical' will likely reach $987.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' will reach $313.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' should arrive at $406.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' stands at $846.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Medical Surgical- Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions' at $310.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy' of $677.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular- Structural Heart & Aortic' should come in at $442.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular' reaching $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.



