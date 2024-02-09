What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Martin Marietta (MLM) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Martin Marietta (MLM) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.96 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 30.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.64 billion, increasing 19.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Martin Marietta metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' at $216.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Ready Mixed Concrete' to reach $249.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties' will reach $69.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' will likely reach $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement' reaching $176.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Shipments - Cement tons' will reach 975.77 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 900 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' to come in at 20.45 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.58 $/Ton.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average unit sales price by product line - Cement (per ton)' should come in at 179.07 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 153.7 $/Ton.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards' of 1,572.00 KCuYd. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,500 KCuYd in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Shipments - Asphalt tons' will reach 2,142.24 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,100 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average unit sales price by product line - Ready Mixed Concrete (per cubic yard)' should arrive at $165.8 per cubic yard . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $139.5 per cubic yard.

The consensus estimate for 'Average unit sales price by product line - Asphalt (per ton)' stands at 67.07 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.59 $/Ton.



Over the past month, shares of Martin Marietta have returned +5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, MLM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

