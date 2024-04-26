What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Martin Marietta (MLM) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Martin Marietta (MLM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.3 billion, declining 4.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Martin Marietta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' will reach $60.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Ready Mixed Concrete' will reach $211.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties' will likely reach $85.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' to come in at $927.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement' should arrive at $95.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -43.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Shipments - Cement tons' reaching 512.50 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,000 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' will reach 21.68 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.83 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average unit sales price by product line - Cement (per ton)' stands at 188.30 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 170.65 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards' at 1,317.54 KCuYd. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,500 KCuYd in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Shipments - Asphalt tons' of 512.97 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 500 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average unit sales price by product line - Ready Mixed Concrete (per cubic yard)' should come in at $164.6 per cubic yard . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $145.1 per cubic yard in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average unit sales price by product line - Asphalt (per ton)' to reach 70.14 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68.53 $/Ton.



View all Key Company Metrics for Martin Marietta here>>>



Shares of Martin Marietta have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MLM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.