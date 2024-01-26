What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Lennox (LII) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lennox International (LII) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 31.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lennox metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Residential Heating & Cooling' will likely reach $746.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Commercial Heating & Cooling' of $366.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +52.3%.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit (loss)- Residential Heating & Cooling' to come in at $128.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit (loss)- Commercial Heating & Cooling' reaching $71.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.90 million.



Shares of Lennox have experienced a change of -1.8% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LII is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

