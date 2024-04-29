What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Kellanova (K) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kellanova (K) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 22.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.17 billion, declining 21.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kellanova metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Latin America' will likely reach $311.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Europe' will reach $607.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- North America' of $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- AMEA' to come in at $583.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Reported growth - Latin America' will reach 10.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Reported growth' will reach -5.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change' should arrive at 6.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' stands at 3.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Reported growth - Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA)' at -24.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change' to reach 8.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales - Latin America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' should come in at 5.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales - AMEA - Price / mix impact - YoY change' reaching 10.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.4% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Kellanova have demonstrated returns of +0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), K is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

