What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About JB Hunt (JBHT) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that JB Hunt (JBHT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.12 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some JB Hunt metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Intermodal' stands at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Dedicated' at $878.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Truckload' to come in at $195.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' should come in at $359.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per load - Integrated Capacity Solutions' will likely reach $1,835.09. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,900.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue per load - Intermodal' of $2,964.06. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,167 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average trucks - Final Mile Services' will reach 1,460. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,651.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Loads - Intermodal' reaching 502,083. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 486,091.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loads - Integrated Capacity Solution' should arrive at 195,011. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 202,531 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average trucks - Dedicated' will reach 13,271. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,469 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total trucks - Dedicated' will reach 13,290. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,325 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total tractors - Truckload' to reach 1,968. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,162 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of JB Hunt have returned -6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, JBHT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

