What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 19.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intuitive Surgical, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Products (Instruments and Systems)' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $299.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Systems' to reach $416.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Instruments and accessories' to come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Instruments and accessories Revenue- United States' stands at $810.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Systems Revenue- Outside of the United States' should come in at $205.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Instruments and accessories Revenue- Outside of the United States' should arrive at $303.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +20% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Systems Revenue- United States' will likely reach $241.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total System Units Placed - Total Company' will reach 358. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 369.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Da Vinci Installed Surgical System Base' reaching 8,552. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,544 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total System Units Placed - United States' of 171. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 181.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States' at 182. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 188.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +10.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ISRG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

