What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Intuit (INTU) will announce quarterly earnings of $9.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.63 billion, increasing 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Intuit metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- ProTax' should arrive at $245.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem' of $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Consumer' will reach $3.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed' at $2.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem' stands at $581.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Credit Karma' will reach $417.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting' to reach $865.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services' reaching $895.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting' to come in at $304.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Service' will likely reach $5.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Product and other' will reach $646.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies' should come in at $273.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Intuit here>>>



Intuit shares have witnessed a change of +9.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), INTU is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.