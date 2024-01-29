What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About International Paper (IP) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (IP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 60.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.68 billion, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific International Paper metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers' stands at $674.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Packaging' at $3.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers' to come in at -$41.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging' will reach $276.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $416 million.



Shares of International Paper have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

