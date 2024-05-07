What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Integral Ad Science (IAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, reflecting a decline of 200% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $112.1 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Integral Ad Science metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Optimization revenue' will reach $54.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Publisher revenue' to reach $14.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Measurement revenue' will reach $42.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Integral Ad Science here>>>



Shares of Integral Ad Science have experienced a change of -0.8% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IAS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.