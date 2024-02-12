What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About IAC (IAC) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that IAC (IAC) will report quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 300%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.06 billion, exhibiting a decline of 14.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some IAC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Angi Inc' of $305.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -30.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith' at $457.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Search' will reach $145.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Emerging & Other' will reach $151.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue' will likely reach $196.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Angi Inc' reaching $27.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Dotdash Meredith' to come in at $101.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.30 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Search' should arrive at $7.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13 million.



IAC shares have witnessed a change of +6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), IAC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

IAC Inc. (IAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.