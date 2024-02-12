What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Hyatt Hotels (H) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Hyatt Hotels (H) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, reflecting a decline of 85.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.56 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hyatt Hotels metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Distribution and destination management' of $207.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels' should come in at $316.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net management, franchise, and other fees' will reach $225.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other revenues' will reach $76.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels' reaching 65.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.5%.

Analysts expect 'ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels' to come in at $206.65. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $198.88.

It is projected by analysts that the 'RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels' will reach $134.92. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $126.33.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy - ASPAC full service' stands at 63.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Occupancy - Americas full service' to reach 67.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'RevPAR - Americas full service' at $152.65. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $155.82.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'RevPAR - ASPAC full service' should arrive at $113.67. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $101.66 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels' will likely reach $214.35. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $190.88.



Shares of Hyatt Hotels have demonstrated returns of +2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), H is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

