What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Humana (HUM) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Humana (HUM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.02 per share, indicating a decline of 35.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $28.6 billion, representing an increase of 7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Humana metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment income (loss)' of $298.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +54.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Premiums' to come in at $26.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Total Medicare' to reach $24.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicaid and other' at $1.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated' will likely reach 88.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership- Medicaid and other' stands at 1,267.50 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,371.5 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage' will reach 546.20 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 511.2 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP' will reach 2,348.40 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,956.3 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement' should arrive at 299.98 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 294 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage' should come in at 5,598.74 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,153 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - Military services' reaching 5,918.62 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,930.7 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - Fully-insured commercial medical' will reach 325.74 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 522.6 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Humana shares have recorded returns of -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

