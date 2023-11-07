What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect HudBay Minerals (HBM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 320%. Revenues are expected to be $488.97 million, up 41.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 9.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HudBay Minerals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue from contracts- Copper' to come in at $339.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +74.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue from contracts- Zinc' should arrive at $19.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -55.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue from contracts- Silver' to reach $18.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +186.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue from contracts- Gold' will likely reach $138.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold' will reach 86,308.47 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53,179 Oz in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc' at 8,690.88 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9,750 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper' stands at 41,507.44 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24,799 Ton in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver' will reach 967,817.60 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 717,069 Oz.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper' reaching 43,935.68 Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24,498 Ton.

Analysts predict that the 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Gold' will reach 80,206.00 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66,932 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Silver' should come in at 845,502.60 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 816,416 Oz.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Realized Sales Prices - Silver' of $23.6 per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.7 per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of HudBay Minerals have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

