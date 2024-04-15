What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Home BancShares (HOMB) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Home BancShares (HOMB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $239.53 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Home BancShares metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.4%.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 47.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-performing loans' reaching $65.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.97 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $19.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.06 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-performing assets' will likely reach $95.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $199.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $214.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $38.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.16 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $201.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $216.22 million.



Home BancShares shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOMB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

