What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Hologic (HOLX) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic (HOLX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $983.25 million, down 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hologic metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- GYN Surgical' to come in at $150.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics' at $323.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening' stands at $9.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging' should come in at $280.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total Diagnostics' will likely reach $447.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Skeletal Health' will reach $26.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology & Perinatal' will reach $116.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total Breast Health' will reach $352.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions' reaching $72.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Service and other revenue' of $178.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales' to reach $801.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Hologic have experienced a change of +4.1% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HOLX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

